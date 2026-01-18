Oborevwori To Flag Off N59.7bn Agbor Flyover Project January 19

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, will on Monday, January 19, 2026, perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the N59.7 billion Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

The flyover project is part of the Oborevwori administration’s sustained drive to expand and modernise critical urban infrastructure across Delta State.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, the ceremony is scheduled to commence at 11:00 a.m., with invited guests expected to be seated by 10:00 a.m.

Ahead of the official flag-off, construction activities have already commenced at the project site along the Lagos–Asaba Expressway at Uromi Junction, Agbor. The contracting firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has fully mobilised to site and begun preliminary works, underscoring the administration’s commitment to timely execution of the landmark project.

The Uromi Junction Flyover groundbreaking comes barely a week after the flag-off of the N39.3 billion Otovwodo Junction Flyover project in Ughelli, further highlighting the state government’s aggressive infrastructure rollout.

With the addition of the Uromi Junction Flyover, the number of flyover projects currently under construction by the Oborevwori administration has risen to five.

The flyover projects form part of the Delta State Government’s broader infrastructure renewal agenda, aimed at reducing traffic congestion, enhancing road safety, and stimulating economic activities across major urban centres in the state.