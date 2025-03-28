Oborevwori To Critics: Viral Video Lied, No Hostile Nurses Bullied First Lady In Delta

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said the viral video that portrayed the two-day working visit of the First Lady Remi Tinubu in the bad light, was the handiwork of fifth columnist.

The viral video involved some nursing students during the visit that expressed displeasure over dashed hope.

But the governor said the viral video was not entirely a true account of what happened at the ceremony.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said in Asaba yesterday that instead, the First Lady achieved a whole lot during her visit.

He said: “A viral video recently surfaced regarding the visit of the President’s wife. Let me state categorically that the First Lady didn’t visit the school of nursing in Agbor.

“She observed that the Nurses present at the event had some expectations regarding the distribution of the medical kits. She apologised to the nurses during the presentation.

“The apology was made because the current phase of donations and support was specifically targeted at midwives. “She assured nurses that they would receive their turn in due time through the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“However, some nurses, who had expected equal treatment alongside midwives, were understandably disappointed.” He maintained that despite the disappointment, there was no incident of hostility or bullying during the visit.

According to him, initially, the nurses were welcoming and happy and danced even as they cheered the First Lady in the course of her speech, but a few of them playfully expressed their feelings by singing a different tune in response to the situation.

“This reaction was taken out of context by some individuals on social media, who misrepresented the events to fit their own narratives.”

