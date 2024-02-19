Oborevwori To Contractors: Don’t delay for upward review, prices are skyrocketing

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has warned contractors that are handling projects across the state to speed up work to avoid being entangled by the daily skyrocketing prices of materials. The governor said this became necessary because some contractors deliberately delay works only to seek upward review. He warned that such reviews would only be considered after taking into account the percentage of work already accomplished by such applicant contractors He said the clement weather should serve as an opportunity to work very fast.

He said since compensations have been paid, any obstruction that may delay any work should be brought down. Governor Oborevwori, accompanied by his Works Commissioners, Reuben Izeze (Urban and Highways) and Charles Aniagwu (Rural and Riverine), inspected the expansion of the 50 years old Lower and Upper Erejuwa Road, including the ongoing construction works at Uduere Road, Okogbe Road, Oyakhinagha Street and Edo Street, all in Ughelli, observed that the contractors had done well but with slow pace of work.