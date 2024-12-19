Oborevwori To Community Leaders: Mediation, Dialogue, Sure Way To Sustainable Peace

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has charged community leaders in the state to always deploy the instrumentality of mediation and dialogue in resolving disputes for peace to be sustained in the state.

The governor during a meeting with PresidentGenerals of communities and kingdoms across the state in Asaba yesterday said he was once one of them, having served as Chairman of Osubi community when the Osubi Airport was built.

He said they must be resolute in handling issues, and he appealed to them to ensure unity, inclusiveness, transparency and accountability during their leadership.

He said: “Because that is the only thing that can make you succeed, serving the interest of the people not your personal interest.

“Look at issues clearly and stand by your people, but don’t allow your people to oppress multinational oil companies.

Don’t allow your communities to be overbearing. “Be a mediator. Because I was like this during my time to.Shell, that was how we were able to complete the Phase 1 and 2 of the Osubi Airport.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"