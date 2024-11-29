Oborevwori To Asagba: Be Vigilant, Unscrupulous Elements Infiltrating Asaba

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday appealed to the new Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Epiphany Azinge, to help the state government check the activities of undesirable elements infiltrating the city “with their own sinister agenda”.

He said this when he presented a staff of office to Azinge at Ogwa-Uku Ahaba. The governor, who congratulated the new king, called for vigilance to ensure that communities and urban centres were safe and secure for domestic and foreign investors.

Oborevwori said: “I note with pleasure that Asaba has become the city of choice for many people who find it a safe place to raise their families.

“By the same token, some undesirable elements are exploiting the exponential growth of the city to infiltrate the city with their own sinister agenda.

“Hence, you must remain vigilant and alert to any form if security threat that will destabilise the kingdom, and, by implication, the state capital.

“Please, do not hesitate to report any suspicious activities or persons in your communities to the relevant authorities. We do not want anything that will truncate the peace and security that we have been enjoying.

“This is also applicable to all the traditional rulers in the state and their subjects, for the sustenance of peace and security.”

