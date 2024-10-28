Oborevwori Threatens To Blacklist Contractors, Okays Minimum Wage Payment

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has threatened not to hesitate in blacklisting any contractor that failed to execute awarded projects in accordance to the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation.

This was as the governor said his administration has began the payment of the new minimum to its workforce. He said it was a testimony of the premium, which his administration placed on the welfare of workers.

During the 70th birthday bash of the Chairman of the state’s Civil Service Commission, Chief Roseline Amioku, at Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of the state, he vowed to continue to monitor projects across the state.

He said: “Contractors that are doing sub-standard jobs in Delta State will be blacklisted. “We are determined to ensure delivering of quality projects to Deltans.

“While it is not easy to govern a state like Delta, no contractor can complain that we are not paying them. “For those who have left this country and are still receiving salaries, we will no longer pay them because they cannot remain abroad and still be on payroll.

“It is very bad; it is an act of wickedness and will not be accepted.” He said the monthly wage bill of the state is huge as over 80,000 workers, comprising state’s workforce, local government workers and teachers, must be paid.

“We are paying our contractors too. Projects are going on and we have not borrowed for 16 months. And we will not borrow this year by the grace of God.

He said there is no partydivide in the development of the entire state and appreciated the Senator, representing Delta Central, Chief Ede Dafinone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was present at the occasion, maintaining that “we cannot succeed without your prayers.

We need prayers in this country. Here in Delta State, we are united. We don’t mind whether one is APC or PDP.. Senator Ede Dafinone is here. He is my brother and he is from my constituency.”

