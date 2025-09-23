Oborevwori Tasks LGs On Devt, Security At Delta Councillors’ Forum Symposium

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has charged local government chairmen and councillors across the state to leverage financial autonomy to drive sustainable grassroots development, strengthen security, and improve service delivery.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Delta State Councillors’ Forum Symposium 2025 in Asaba, themed “Repositioning the Grassroots: Strengthening Local Governance for Sustainable Development in Nigeria in the Wake of Local Government Autonomy,” Oborevwori described the Supreme Court’s recent judgment on full financial autonomy for local governments as a constitutional milestone that eliminates excuses for non-performance.

“With this autonomy, it is expected that grassroots development will be enhanced and unhindered by political interference or administrative bottlenecks. Chairmen and councillors must now deliver on their mandate without excuses,” he said.

The Governor commended councillors for their project initiatives but urged them to do more in tackling poverty, unemployment, waste management, and environmental challenges. On security, he stressed that “safety is a shared responsibility that must begin from the wards,” adding that councils must be proactive in gathering intelligence to aid security agencies.

Oborevwori clarified that adjustments to councillors’ salaries were in line with Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) regulations following Auditor-General queries, while noting improvements such as severance benefits payable before tenure expiration. He also directed council chairmen to involve councillors in ward-based projects and adopt civility in tax collection.

Declaring the symposium open, he urged councillors to uphold service, sacrifice, and accountability, describing councilorship as the bridge between government and the people.

Earlier, Chairman of the Councillors’ Forum, Mr. Samuel Ekpemupolo, said the symposium reflected “the voice of the grassroots” and stressed that autonomy must translate to greater accountability and visible impact. He called on the state government and House of Assembly to align state laws with the Supreme Court’s ruling on four-year tenure for local councils, while urging dignified recognition of councillors as lawmakers rather than reducing councilorship to “a mere empowerment scheme.”

The event featured keynote addresses by former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other development experts, and was attended by political leaders, lawmakers, board members, and representatives of partner organisations.