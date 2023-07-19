Oborevwori tasks journalists on ethics, professionalism

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged journalists to remain focused on the professional ethics of fairness, objectivity and balancing of reportage for credibility. He made the call when the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) State Council, headed by Michael Ikeogwu, visited him at Government House yesterday.

He commended journalists in the state for their support before; during and after the general election and assured them that he would strive to fulfil his campaign promises. He said: “I thank the NUJ for their support before, during and after the election. Even with all the blackmail, NUJ still had confidence in me; I appreciate you for that. “I want to sincerely appeal to you to be professional and abide by the ethics of your profession. Going forward, you need to remain united, promote peace, and love amongst yourselves.” Oborevwori promised that more journalists with the capacity to deliver would be appointed to serve under him but not for political patronage.

“We will pick from the young ones, middle-aged and also experienced ones; the experienced ones will help teach the young ones. So be rest assured that we will do our best to bring people with capacity in order to deliver on our M.O.R.E agenda.” Ikeogwu congratulated the governor on his election. He commended him for appointing a member of the union, Festus Ahon, as his Chief Press Secretary