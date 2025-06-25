Oborevwori Targets Infrastructure, Healthcare, Education Before 2027 – Aniagwu

Share

The Commissioner for Information and Works (Rural Roads), Mr. Charles Aniagwu, has revealed the work-plans of the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori before 2027 general elections.

He said the Governor has set target for increased developmental strides in rural and urban infrastructure, healthcare and education to leave lasting legacies of good governance and impactful service delivery. He.maintained that the Governor would build on the progress recorded since he assumed office in 2023.

He disclosed during an interview yesterday, he said the two-year milestone celebrated on May 29 marks not just a moment of reflection, but the beginning of a more aggressive implementation phase. He said, “We are already in the next two years, and a number of projects are underway. One of such is the rural road that will link our people in Aboh-Akarai Road in Ndokwa East.

The aim is to improve connectivity and open up more economic opportunities for our rural communities.”

“As part of our healthcare reform, the government has approved the installation of advanced medical equipment such as MRI machines and CT Scanners across all three senatorial districts. These upgrades are aimed at elevating the quality of healthcare services across the state.”

