Oborevwori Targets 2,000 Business Owners For SMEs Funding

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori has set target through the M.O.R.E SMEs initiative of his agenda to provide funds for 2,000 verified business owners to boost the economy of the state and create more jobs.

This coming after the governor had empowered over 280,000 beneficiaries under the Delta-CARES programme.

For the SMEs initiative, nicknamed ‘Biz-Up’ business upscale, the governor has warned against political knavery but stressed the need for transparency, which would guarantee equal opportunity for successful beneficiaries, irrespective of political, ethnic or religious affiliation.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, alongside the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba yesterday said the initiative would strategically position the state as number one commercial hub in Nigeria.

