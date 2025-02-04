Oborevwori, Swedish Investors Strike Investment Diplomacy

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has struck diplomatic relations with Swedish investors to explore investment opportunities in the state for profit maximisation.

The governor, who received the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Annika Hahn-Englund, and her team in Asaba, yesterday said the state was blessed with abundant crude oil and gas deposits, assured them of high advantageous returns on any investment exploit.

The Swedish Ambassador who said she had been longing to visit the state said Sweden and Nigeria have diplomatic relations, dating back to 1961.

She said her visit to the state was to promote trade and investment, mainly in ICT, infrastructure, Telecom, Energy and Transportation, urged the state to swiftly embrace the terms of investments She said Sweden, with some Swedish companies already operating in Nigeria is ready to transact business with important states to build up knowledge and network.

Governor Oborevwori, supported by his Commissioner for Economic Planning, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, the Special Assistant on Investment Matters, Hon Paul Odili, who updated them with the operations of the Asaba International/ Cargo Airport, the Osubi/Warri airport and the Escravos airport, which serves the coastal oil terminal, assured them of their safety.

