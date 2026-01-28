Oborevwori Swears In Six Judges, Warns Against Erosion Of Public Trust In Judiciary

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday warned that the erosion of public confidence in the judiciary poses a grave threat to peace, law and order, stressing that when citizens lose faith in the justice system, they may resort to self-help, a situation capable of plunging society into chaos and anarchy.

The governor gave the warning in Asaba during the swearing-in of six newly appointed judges for the Delta State High Court and the Customary Court of Appeal, urging members of the Bench to uphold the highest standards of probity, fairness, courage and impartiality in the discharge of their constitutional duties.

Those sworn in as judges of the Delta State High Court are; Justice Otite Jonah Akpobaro, Justice Jereoma Sam-Oligida, Justice Irene Boeye Ukuli and Justice Otome Benjamin Adamidenyo, while Justice Bridget Onome Ojeikere and Justice Stella Ovuorieroro Okah were sworn in as Justices of the Delta State Customary Court of Appeal.

Governor Oborevwori said the stability of any democratic society rests heavily on a credible, transparent and independent judiciary, noting that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done.

According to him, only a judiciary that acts without fear or favour can sustain public trust, guarantee justice for all, and preserve social harmony in the state and the nation.

Speaking further, the governor explained that the appointments were made strictly in line with Sections 271(2) and 281(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which empower state governors to appoint judges on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

He disclosed that the Delta State Judicial Service Commission nominated candidates for consideration by the NJC, which carefully screened and approved those found suitable for appointment.

Oborevwori congratulated the newly sworn-in judges, describing their elevation as a vote of confidence in their legal knowledge, integrity, professionalism and discipline.

“As you begin this new journey as privileged members of the Bench, I expect you to uphold the same spirit of hard work, commitment, excellence and high ethical standards that qualified you for this noble office,” the governor said.

He cautioned judges to resist all forms of temptation capable of compromising judicial independence, stressing that during adjudication, it is often the judge, rather than the litigants, who is ultimately on trial in the court of public opinion.

Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the justice delivery system in the state, describing the swearing-in ceremony as another milestone in efforts to build a judiciary that is functional, fast, fair and accessible.

He noted that appointment of the additional judges would help decongest courts, reduce delays and bring justice closer to the people, particularly those in rural communities.

He also outlined several reforms and interventions undertaken by his administration to support the judiciary, including the approval for the construction of judges’ quarters across the state, renovation of magistrates’ and customary courts, and the digitisation of the Laws of Delta State, now accessible on the state government’s website.

The governor further disclosed that virtual court hearing facilities have been installed in High Courts in Asaba and in correctional centres in Warri, Ogwashi-Uku and Sapele, supported by solar installations to ensure uninterrupted proceedings.

He added that plans were underway to introduce automated court recording systems to improve accuracy and speed in judicial proceedings.

Highlighting broader justice sector reforms, Oborevwori said the state had introduced the Delta State Criminal Information System, a centralized digital platform for criminal profiling, case management and offender tracking using biometric data, including fingerprints and DNA.

He explained that the initiative would enhance public safety, accountability and crime prevention, while complementing virtual court hearings conducted directly from correctional centres.

The governor also announced that, for the first time in the history of the state, a career civil servant, Mr. Omamuzo Erebe, Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, attained the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2025, describing the feat as a reflection of the quality of Delta State’s public service.

Responding on behalf of the newly sworn-in judges, Justice Bridget Onome Ojeikere, expressed profound gratitude to Governor Oborevwori for his support and respect for judicial independence, pledging that the judges would discharge their duties with integrity and without fear or favour.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, members of the legislature, judiciary and other stakeholders.