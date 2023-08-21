Oborevwori swears in commissioners tomorrow

Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is scheduled to swear in and assign portfolios to his 26 commissioners tomorrow.

The immediate past Commissioner for Charles Aniagwu (Information) and Fidelis Tilije (Finance) as well as Joan Onyemaechi and Pat Ajudua top the list of the commissioner nominees cleared by the House of Assembly for appointment two weeks ago. The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Kingsley Emu said in Asaba yesterday they were subjected to rigorous scrutiny before they were confirmed by the lawmakers.

While Aniagwu has been highly speculated to be returned to his former position, Onyemaechi may be deployed to the Ministry of Environment, and Ajudua to Women Affairs, Social and Community Development. The immediate past Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, may return to her former position, even as Tilije may become the Finance Commissioner again.