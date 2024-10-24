Oborevwori Steadily, Systematically Advancing Delta’s Economy –Osuoza

Share

The Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza, has said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has engaged all parts of the state in steady and systematic transformation since he assumed office over a year ago.

He said the Governor had advanced all sectors of the economy of the state without discriminating any of its three senatorial zones with the M.O.R.E Agenda.

He said the determination of the Governor to continue to ensure even development had impacted positively on the riverine communities and no project would be abandoned in his developmental trajectory.

The Commissioner in Asaba maintained that in the avowed commitment of the Governor to meet the Sustainable Agricultural Sector Reforms as encapsulated agenda, over 6,000 farmers with agricultural inputs were empowered to boost agricultural production in the stat.

He said: “He has ensured the distribution of fertilizers to farmers across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He added that the governor also continued to ramp up the empowerment of more Deltans with the Delta State Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (DCARES), from which 97,365 persons benefitted recently, bringing the tally of beneficiaries of the D-CARES programme to the grand total of over 208,000.”

