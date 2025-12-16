Oborevwori Signs Delta’s N1.729trn 2026 Budget Into Law

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday signed the Delta State 2026 Appropriation Bill of ₦1.729 trillion into law, alongside three other key bills passed by the State House of Assembly.

The ₦1,729,881,208,779 budget, tagged “Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda,” is aimed at fast-tracking development, strengthening security and improving social welfare across the state.

The other laws assented to are the Delta State Social Investment Programme Law, the Delta State Colleges of Education Law, 2025, and the Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Law, 2025.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Oborevwori described the 2026 budget as more than a fiscal document, saying it represents a clear vision, concrete actions and measurable deliverables for the next twelve months. He assured that the state would begin implementation immediately in order to accelerate development across critical sectors.

The governor noted that the 2026 estimate represents an increase of over 70 per cent compared to the 2025 budget, adding that the projection, though ambitious, is achievable. According to him, 70 per cent of the budget is allocated to capital expenditure, while 30 per cent is dedicated to recurrent spending, reflecting his administration’s commitment to infrastructure-driven growth and sustainable development.

Oborevwori said that in 2025, the state intensified investments in infrastructure, security, fiscal discipline and revenue expansion, resulting in improved internally generated revenue without placing additional burdens on citizens. He explained that the gains recorded were evidence of the effectiveness of the administration’s reforms and its resolve to further strengthen the state’s economy.

He further stated that the three accompanying laws were designed to deepen social welfare, enhance education and reinforce security in Delta State. According to him, the Social Investment Programme Law provides a legal framework to ensure equitable, inclusive and grassroots-focused access to resources and services, particularly for vulnerable and underserved populations.

The Colleges of Education Law, 2025, he said, standardises the operations of state-owned colleges of education, enabling them to award Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) and education degrees concurrently, while expanding their capacity to train more qualified teachers.

Oborevwori added that the Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Law strengthens the legal framework for tackling terrorism, cultism and related crimes, bringing the state’s security laws in line with emerging realities.

The governor commended the Speaker, leadership and members of the Delta State House of Assembly, as well as the Clerk and staff of the House, for the timely passage of the budget and the bills, noting the strong synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government. He also thanked stakeholders, cabinet members, civil servants and the people of the state for their support, while wishing Deltans a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said the four bills were passed after extensive consultations, rigorous legislative engagement and thorough scrutiny in line with the Assembly’s constitutional responsibilities.

Guwor explained that the Social Investment Programme Law institutionalises social intervention initiatives aimed at protecting vulnerable citizens and promoting inclusive growth and social justice. He said the Colleges of Education Law, 2025, establishes a uniform framework to improve the quality and efficiency of teacher education and reduce disparities among state-owned colleges.

He added that the Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Law addresses emerging security challenges and corrects gaps in the principal legislation, including the absence of a clear definition of cultism.

On the 2026 Appropriation Law, the Speaker said the House scrutinised the budget on a sector-by-sector basis in line with the MORE Agenda before approving the ₦1.729 trillion estimate.

According to him, the governor’s assent to the bills further demonstrates the cordial and productive relationship between the executive and the legislature, driven by a shared commitment to peace, security and prosperity in Delta State.