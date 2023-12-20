Oborevwori Signs 2024 Appropriation Bill Of N724bn

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has assented to the state’s 2024 Appropriation Bill of N724,979,313,867.

The approved budget is made up of N316,624,462,711 recurrent expenditure while the sum of N408,354,851,156 is for capital expenditure.

Signing the budget tagged “Budget of Hope and Optimism”, on Wednesday in Asaba, Governor Oborevwori said the 2024 budget is geared towards putting the economy of the state on the path of sustainable growth.

He remarked that the budget would boost both domestic and direct foreign investments and productivity and enhance the ease of doing business in the state.

He underscored the significance of the budget, adding that “the law provides a veritable foundation for the sustainable delivery of our social and economic pact – the MORE Agenda to the good people of Delta State.

“I am happy to welcome you to this budget signing. I am happy because this time last year I stood here to present the 2023 budget for assent as Speaker, but by the grace of God I am sitting here as Governor of Delta to assent to the bill.

“We have allocated 44% and 56% of the budget to recurrent and capital expenditure amounting to N724,979,313,867 billion total budget size.

“The budget is very key to the developmental programme of the state and the budget we signed today is less by 12 per cent compared to that of 2023,” he said.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, said that the Bill was presented to the House on November 29 and passed on December 14 after passing through all legislative processes.

Guwor said the Budget as passed by the House aligned with the state’s policy direction of fiscal discipline, sustainable growth, investment and productivity, transparency, accountability, and efficient and effective service delivery.