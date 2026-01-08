Oborevwori Set To Break Ground For Otovwodo Flyover Jan. 12

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, will on Monday, January 12, 2026, perform the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Otovwodo Junction Flyover in Ughelli, as part of his administration’s ongoing drive to expand critical urban infrastructure across the state.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., according to a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon. The statement advised invited guests to be seated by 10:30 a.m. ahead of the kickoff time.

Construction activities have already commenced at the project site by the contracting firm, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, signalling the administration’s commitment to the timely execution of the landmark project.

The Otovwodo Junction Flyover is one of two new flyover projects recently approved by the State Executive Council (EXCO), following the near completion of three earlier flyovers awarded by the Oborevwori administration at PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout, and Enerhen Junction to Julius Berger.

The second newly approved flyover is located at Uromi Junction in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

In preparation for the Otovwodo flyover project and to ease traffic flow during construction, Governor Oborevwori had earlier directed the construction of four adjoining roads—Ovie Palace Road, Okogbe Road, Oyakemeagbegha Street, and Edo Road—to decongest the busy junction and minimise disruption to motorists and residents.

Similarly, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has commenced preliminary works at the Uromi Junction flyover site, while the groundbreaking ceremony for that project will be announced at a later date.

The flyover projects form part of the Oborevwori administration’s broader infrastructure renewal agenda, aimed at improving traffic management, enhancing road safety, and boosting economic activities across Delta State.