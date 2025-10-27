Oborevwori Seeks Stronger Collaboration To Drive Automotive Industry Growth

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday called for a stronger partnership between the executive and legislative arms of government to reposition Nigeria’s automotive industry for global competitiveness.

He made the call while declaring open the House of Representatives Committee on Industry and the National Automobile Design and Development Council (NADDC) retreat in Asaba.

Oborevwori, represented by his Chief of Staff Johnson Erijo, praised the organisers of the retreat for their foresight, saying the event was timely and strategic in Nigeria’s quest to diversify its economy and revive industrial production.

According to him, the automotive sector remains a key driver of economic growth, innovation, and job creation globally. The governor cited examples from Europe and the United States where the industry supports millions of livelihoods and drives multiple allied sectors, such as steelmaking, ICT, and petroleum refining are pulling their weight.

He said: “The objective of this retreat resonates strongly with my administration’s vision of accelerating industrialisation in Delta State. “We believe that legislative backing for local manufacturing incentives, infrastructure funding, and skill development must align with the executive’s commitment to policy consistency, ease of doing business, and protection of local industries.

Nigeria can and must build an automotive industry that is sustainable, globally competitive, and capable of empowering our youths while conserving foreign exchange.”

Oborevwori emphasised that subnational governments have a critical role to play in complementing federal efforts, particularly through investor-friendly reforms, simplified approvals, and policies that foster social cohesion.

He highlighted Delta’s comparative advantages, including its abundant natural resources, coastal location, and four seaports, which provide immense logistical benefits for manufacturing and export-oriented industries.

Oborevwori said: “Beyond our mineral wealth, Delta’s strategic geographic position linking South South, South East, and South West makes it a natural gateway for commerce and industry.”

He urged participants to take advantage of their stay in Asaba to explore the city’s tourist attractions and enjoy the hospitality of its people. The House Committee on Industry Chairman, Enitan Badru, underscored the importance of the retreat which he said was aimed at bolstering Nigeria’s automotive sector through executivelegislative synergy.