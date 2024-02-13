Oborevwori seeks oil firms’ support for Delta Security Trust Fund

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, called on oil companies operating in the state to partner the state government in funding the state security trust fund. Oborevwori made the call when he received the new Police Commissioner in the state, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, and his management team on a courtesy call at Government House, Asaba. While congratulating the Commissioner of Police on his posting to the state, Oborevwori urged him to work hard like his predecessor, Wale Abbas, who was recently promoted Assistant Inspector -General of Police.

Oborevwori said: “I welcome you to Delta State and as you have pledged, I urge you to cooperate with all stakeholders to ensure that Delta State is secured. “In line with my M.O.R.E Agenda, we will ensure peace and security and we have been enjoying peace in the last few months.” Speaking further, he said: “Delta State has been very stable for a very long time now; this is the first time that crime rate in Warri is very very low in Yuletide season.

“I want to commend the former CP, Wale Abbas, who has been promoted Assistant Inspector- General of Police. “He did very well and he understood the workings of the state and, with your rich profile, I know that Warri, in fact, all of Delta State, including Asaba, the state capital, will be a place where people can sleep with their eyes closed. “I want to assure you that we will continue to cooperate with the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to ensure that there is enduring peace in Delta State.