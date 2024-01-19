Oborevwori: S’Court Judgement Victory For Democracy, Rule Of Law – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the judgement of the Supreme Court upholding the election of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori is a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, added that the judgement is a “testament of the triumph of the will and aspiration of the people of Delta State in resistance to anti-democratic forces that sought to forcefully take control of their state.”

The party noted that the people of Delta State voted Oborevwori in the March 18, 2023 governorship “to sustain peace, good governance and development in their state under the banner of the PDP.”

It commended the people of Delta State for their support to the party and Governor Oborevwori, who, it stated, “epitomises their collective will for purposeful, transparent, people-based and development-oriented leadership in the State.

“Our party is proud of Governor Oborevwori’s capacity for leadership as evident in his achievements in the delivery of life-changing citizen empowerment programmes and projects in critical sectors including agriculture, education, healthcare, power, industrialisation, oil and gas, housing, road infrastructure among others since his inauguration on May 29, 2023.”

PDP charged Governor Oborevwori to remain steadfast in his delivery of people-oriented programmes and projects in line with the policy thrust and manifesto of the PDP.