Oborevwori Salutes Gen. Ogomudia At 74

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia (Retd), as he clocks 74 years on Dec. 29.

According to Governor Oborevwori, Ogomudia, the Uzere-born General in Isoko South, is a prominent Deltan and the former Chief of Army Staff, who was resolutely dedicated to Nigeria’s peaceful coexistence.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, the governor expressed gratitude to Gen. Ogomudia, who held the position of Chief of Defence Staff from 2003 to 2006, for his contribution to ensuring that the nation’s military authorities adhered to democratic principles.

The governor thanked Gen. Ogomudia for utilising his position of authority to enhance peace and progress in Nigeria and Delta State.

He added that the retired General was very active in peacekeeping missions, where he made a name for himself as a renowned international peacemaker, a martial strategist, resilient, and determined soldier.

Additionally, Governor Oborevwori praised Gen. Ogomudia for his tireless efforts to guarantee better civil-military ties and the re-professionalization of the armed forces.

The Governor said: “Through perseverance and discipline, you rose to the top of the military hierarchy and you have been recognised as a distinguished military officer with remarkable bravery and admirable moral character.

“We, as a government, value your support and wise counsel in making sure that civil power and constitutionalism were respected in the military.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our leader and elder statesman, Gen. Alexander Ogomudia, CFR as he clocks 74 years on December 29.

“At 74, I join your family and indeed, your associates and admirers in thanking God Almighty for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfilment”.