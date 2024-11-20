Oborevwori Salutes Ex-President Jonathan At 67

Share

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has congratulated the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on his 67th birthday anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, said the erstwhile Nigerian leader deserved to be celebrated for his sacrifices toward nation-building and the unity of Nigeria.

He remarked that since leaving office, Jonathan had continued to render invaluable service to the nation and the African continent and commended him for his remarkable accomplishments in international pro-peace mediations, particularly across Africa.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Delta State, I congratulate our great leader and highly respected elder statesman, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, GCFR, on the occasion of his 67th birth anniversary.

“As a peace builder and unifier in Africa, your commitment to goodwill, fidelity, and humane leadership exemplifies the impact of diplomacy and integrity in resolving conflicts and fostering unity.

“Leaders like you with exemplary leadership style, serve as beacons of hope and inspiration for nations striving for stability and development.

“As you joyfully celebrate your 67th birth anniversary, we pray that God continues to bless you with abundant health and greater wisdom as you remain steadfast in your service to God and humanity. May your life be a testament to the values of compassion and dedication that inspire us all.”

