Oborevwori Salutes Ex-Lawmaker Leo Ogor On 67th Birthday

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended heartfelt congratulations to former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and distinguished son of Isoko Nation, Leo Ogor, on the occasion of his 67th birth anniversary.

In a goodwill message released in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor praised Ogor as an accomplished parliamentarian, seasoned statesman, and courageous advocate whose contributions to Nigeria’s legislative history remain profound and enduring.

Governor Oborevwori highlighted Ogor’s two-decade representation of the Isoko Federal Constituency from 2003 to 2023 as a testament to the trust reposed in him by his people and his unwavering commitment to public service.

He recalled that Leo Ogor rose through the ranks of the Green Chamber, serving with distinction as Deputy Majority Leader in the 7th Assembly and later as Minority Leader in the 8th Assembly.

According to the Governor, Ogor’s eloquence, depth of experience, and principled leadership elevated debates in the National Assembly and strengthened democratic practice, particularly in his role as the voice of the opposition.

“As a legislator, you brought honour to Isoko Nation and Delta State; as a political leader, you have inspired a generation of young people to believe in service, discipline, and purposeful leadership,” Oborevwori said.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta State, I join the Isoko Nation, your admirers, and well-wishers across Nigeria in celebrating Leonard Okuweh Ogor on his 67th birthday.

“It is my earnest prayer that Almighty God grants you sound health, renewed strength, and many more years of fulfilment and impactful service to humanity,” the Governor added.