Oborevwori Salutes Asagba Of Asaba, Azinge At 70

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty, Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, OON, on the occasion of his 70th birthday anniversary, describing him as a revered monarch, scholar, and symbol of honour.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, the Governor commended the Asagba for his unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and the cultural renaissance of the Asaba Kingdom.

Oborevwori extolled Obi Azinge’s reign as one that reflects wisdom, inclusiveness, and academic excellence, noting that his life and service have continued to inspire pride among the people of Asaba and Delta State at large.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Delta State, I heartily congratulate Your Majesty, Obi Prof. Epiphany Azinge, SAN, OON, the Asagba of Asaba, on the glorious celebration of your platinum jubilee,” the Governor said.

“Your reign, though still young, has mirrored your deep-rooted values of peace, inclusiveness, and progressive leadership. As an accomplished academic and custodian of culture, you have brought renewed prestige to the traditional institution and honour to our dear state.”

Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the traditional institution and assured the monarch of continued partnership in advancing the aspirations of the Asaba people.

He prayed for God’s continued guidance, wisdom, and good health for the Asagba, wishing him many more years of peaceful and prosperous reign.