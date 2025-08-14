Oborevwori Rewards World Debate Champions With N20m Each

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Thursday rewarded each member of the five-man Delta contingent that won the 2025 World Basic Schools Debate Championship in Doha, Qatar, with a cash prize of N20 million.

The Governor also extended the same N20 million reward to the team’s handlers, describing their victory as a proud moment for the state and a testament to his administration’s commitment to educational excellence.

Receiving the champions, their parents, and officials at Government House, Asaba, Governor Oborevwori praised the students for bringing global honour to Delta State and Nigeria.

He decorated them with their medals and received the championship trophy from the National Coordinator and President, Schools Debate Nigeria, Elder Dare Oritu.

“Delta State is known not only for oil production and talents in comedy, music, and sports but also for its brilliance in education.

“I believe this gesture will encourage our youths to be diligent and excel in their studies,” the Governor said.

Oborevwori commended the parents, coach, and handlers of the team for their contributions to the victory, adding that education is the most valuable legacy parent can give to their children.

He urged other students to emulate the hard work, discipline, and focus of the champions, noting that such virtues could help reduce crime in society.

Introducing the winners, Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Samuel Mariere, thanked the Governor for his unwavering support for the education sector.

He recalled the Governor’s prayers for the team before their departure and commended the Governor Oborevwori for being the first to pay the 2025 counterpart funding for UBEC-SUBEB projects.

Speaking on behalf of the champions, Splendour Ikhamateh of Government Model Secondary School, Asaba, recounted how they debated global issues such as climate change, youth empowerment, and responsible technology use.

She said they overcame initial doubts by drawing strength from what she called “the spirit of Delta” the courage to excel and represent every basic school student in the state.