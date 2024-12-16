Oborevwori Rewards Woman Erroneously Accused Of Child Abuse

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has given financial support to the woman, simply identified as Awele, that was erroneously accused of maltreating her nine year old niece in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, to boost her business.

The Governor did this through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, in charge of the State’s Child Rights Implementation Committee.

The woman accused falsely in viral video report of a small girl fetching water with a big iron bucket, which was forwarded to a Committee member, one Barr Awele Ideal, with a claim that the child was going through abuse and needed to be rescued.

In collaboration with a field colleague, Comrade Patrick Ochei, the mystery behind the report was unraveled and investigation revealed that adverse was the case.

The alleged victim was the one that chose to make her portion of her domestic work easier and faster after she had broken the small rubber bucket assigned to her to fetch water.

Further investigation revealed that the rewarded woman and her husband, a petty trader, put the girl in the same school with their own children , even as they eat, bath and sleep together as one family.

The girl thereafter confessed to the investigators how the woman, whom she fondly call mother, had been good to her.

