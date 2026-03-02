Oborevwori Rewards Overall Delta Varsity Student, Others With Cash Awards, Automatic Job

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has splashed a N5 million sash award on the Best Graduating Student, Frank Akaine, of the Southern Delta University at Ozoro in Isoko axis of the state.

Also, the Governor gave N1 million rach to all First Class Graduates during the 1st convocation ceremony of the University. The gesture immediately elicited joy, which echoed through the air as the ViceChancellor, Professor Jacob Oboreh and the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Amb Godson Echegile, described the pioneer class as trailblazers.

At the ceremony, one Engr Godwin Izomor immediately offered an automatic employment to the overall best graduating student, even as the Governor announced a N5 million cash award for him as well as N1 million each for the three First Class from among 1,231 graduands, comprising 421 Second Class Upper Division, 796 Second Class Lower Division and 10 in other categories.

He commissioned some projects, including laboratories and workshops for the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, male and female hostels, the Faculty of Computing Complex, and the Faculty of Medical Sciences. He paid tribute to the immediate past Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the foresight in establishing three Universities in 2021 simultaneously.