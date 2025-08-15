Oborevwori Rewards Debate Champions With N20m Each

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday rewarded each member of the five-man Delta contingent that won the 2025 World Basic Schools Debate Championship in Doha, Qatar, with a cash prize of N20 million.

The governor also extended the same N20 million reward to the team’s handlers, describing their victory as a proud moment for the state and a testament to his administration’s commitment to educational excellence.

Receiving the champions, their parents, and officials at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori praised the students for bringing global honour to Delta State and Nigeria.

He decorated them with their medals and received the championship trophy from the National Coordinator and President, Schools Debate Nigeria, Elder Dare Oritu.

The governor said: “Delta State is known not only for oil production and talents in comedy, music, and sports but also for its brilliance in education. “I believe this gesture will encourage our youths to be diligent and excel in their studies.”

Oborevwori commended the parents, coach, and handlers of the team for their contributions to the victory, adding that education is the most valuable legacy parent can give to their children.