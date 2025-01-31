Oborevwori Revives Moribund DLA, Mulls Decentralisation

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has revived the moribund Direct Labour Agency (DLA) for effective road maintenance operation across the state.

The Agency was established by former Governor James Ibori, as an interventionist department, with the mandate to maintain and repair failed portions of roads across the state.

But the operations of the agency dwindled after former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan left office in 2014. When fully revamped, the agency would once again create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Oborevwori during a three-day retreat, tagged “Repositioning the Delta State Direct Labour Agency For Better Performance in line with the MORE Agenda of the Oborevwori administration”, in Asaba yesterday said he would decentralize the operations of the agency for better performance in road infrastructure.

He said: “Some of the take-aways from this retreat, include the issue of decentralisation of the DLA. They will be given the due attention they deserve.” The retreat was to equip the personnel of the agency with the necessary modern skills to boost its operations.

