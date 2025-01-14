Oborevwori Replying Detractors With His ‘More’ Agenda Projects, Says Aniawgu

Share

The Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who was appointed to as Commissioner for Public Information two days ago, by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, has exonerated the Governor from any political imbroglio but will fight critics with people-oriented projects ahead of 2027.

The Governor redeployed the former Commissioner for Information, Dr Micheal Osuoza, and directed Aniagwu to oversee the Ministry of Information, with a marching order to address the state of affairs in the state.

Supported by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sir Festus Ahon, the Commissioner in Asaba yesterday said Oborevwori was was primed to responding to detractors and political jobbers with the delivery of viable projects as encapsulated in his four prong MORE Agenda.

He said:, “We have seen a whole lot of publications in different places, including those that are insinuating that he is leaving the PDP. Oborevwori is a very proud member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Today, Oborevwori is a clear leader amongst leaders of the party in Nigeria, and he is not in any way hungry to abandon the PDP.” He said the governor had kept faith with the continuation and completion of all inherited projects, while also initiating new ones in his ‘Advancing Delta’ mantra.

