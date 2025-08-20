Oborevwori Releases N10bn For Retirees, Boosts GDP Via Rural Electrification

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved and released N10 billion to offset the backlog of debts being owned pensioners in the state.

This came as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, supported by the Commissioners for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu his counterpart in Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hon Valentine Areyenka, and two others said the state has become a huge destination hub for local and foreign investors, being the safest state in Nigeria.

Areyenka said in the area of agriculture, the Governor has struck deft strategy with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to enhance processing of farm raw materials to boost the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and open up employment opportunities for the state. He said, “We have opened up the communities through road infrastructure.

We grown cassava, yam, palm trees, aquaculture, in large quantity for foreign exchange to improve on our GDP, to keep the citizens away from cap-in-handbegging. We have laid critical foundation for economic growth. in renewable energy, over 400 companies, solicited and unsolicited, have registered to catapult investment and its other auxillary intents.”

The governor during a meeting in Asaba yesterday with the state’s Pension Board, led by the Chairman of the Bureau of State Pensions, Sir Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, and the Chairman of the Association of Contributory Retirees in the state, Comrade Anthony Ozu Osanekwu, said his administration has earlier paid over N14.5 billion to clear outstanding pension obligations.

He emphasized his administration’s oriented approach to welfarism, including human capital development and empowerment of retirees, by clearing their pension arrears and giving them sense of belonging.