Oborevwori Rejoices With Muslims

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated Muslims in the state, Nigeria and all over the world, on the occasion of 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebration. In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, in Asaba, Oborevwori said: “I felicitate with all Deltans and Nigerians, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters, on the auspicious occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebrations.

“I extend my congratulations to every one of our compatriots who have completed the cleansing fast of Ramadan. “I hope and pray that the spiritual lessons of Ramadan and the teachings of the Holy Prophet— piety, love, justice, fairness, equity, peaceful coexistence with others.”