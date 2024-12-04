Oborevwori Recovers N250bn From Projects Operating Cost

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has recovered a whooping N250 billion from operating costs of projects awarded by his administration and channeled it into fresh people-oriented projects.

The Director-General of the state’s Bureau of Orientation and Communication, Barr Fred Latinore, said the Governor meticulously blocked all areas of financial leakages, cut surplus costs of governance and contract awards, and prudently reapplied recovered funds other projects.

The DG, who received the executives and members of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Asaba yesterday said the Governor is determined to build an advanced Delta. He said the governor has paid over N160 billion from the debt he inherited from his predecessor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said: “His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Francis Oborevwori has saved over N250 billion from operating costs and with prudent management of funds, and channeled same to other projects.

He is laying foundation for a better tomorrow for the state. “The monies Okowa borrowed were legitimate. They want through debates at the House.of Assembly before it was approved.”

