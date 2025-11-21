Oborevwori Receives Accolades For Fostering Media Freedom In Delta

In significant gesture, the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria (ACNPN), Delta State Chapter has lauded the State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori for fostering a conducive environment that allows the media to flourish.

As part of this recognition, the Association conferred a prestigious merit award on the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, acknowledging his exceptional commitment to journalism and his exemplary service as the governor’s spokesperson.

The award was presented during the ACNPN, Delta State Chapter, 2025 Publishers Week, Lecture and award ceremony, held at Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government yesterday. Themed: ‘Empowering the People: Community Newspapers, Mental Health Awareness – Access to Basic Healthcare and Health Unity:

The Role of Cooperative Societies in Promoting Community Healthcare and Mental Wellness’, highlighted the symbiotic relationship between the Delta State Government and the media in promoting transparency and community engagement.

The member representing Oshimili North in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Frank Esenwah, while presenting the award, said he was happy to present it to the veteran journalist on behalf of the association.

An Assistant Director of Information, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo, who represented the Chief Press Secretary at the ceremony, chaired by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Association for the recognition.

Earlier, State Chairman of the Association of Community Newspaper Publishers of Nigeria, Delta State Chapter, Comrade Ike Abiagom, in his welcome remarks, said that the event represented another milestone in the association’s collective commitment to strengthening community journalism and enhancing the role it plays in grassroots development.