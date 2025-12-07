Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has renewed his administration’s resolve to enhance literary excellence, intellectual discourse, and the growth of knowledge-driven communities.

Governor Oborevwori made this remark at the public presentation of the book, ‘Hallmarks of Labour’, written by Izoma Philip Chikwuendo Asiodu.

Represented by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, Oborevwori noted that his government would continue to support initiatives that celebrate creativity, scholarship, and national development.

The Governor added that literature plays a vital role in shaping societal values and inspiring future generations.

He stressed that Delta State is proud to identify with platforms that honour outstanding contributions to nation-building through the power of the written word.

Prof. Tonukari, delivering the governor’s message, commended Asiodu for his distinguished contribution to Nigerian literature and described the book as a testament to the values of hard work, dedication, and integrity.

He encouraged emerging writers to not to repent and keep striving for excellence in their craft.

The event, held recently at the Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together eminent personalities and literary enthusiasts.

Discussions at the ceremony also highlighted the themes of the book, with speakers reflecting on the author’s emphasis on the virtues that define meaningful achievement and national progress.