January 20, 2025
January 20, 2025
Oborevwori Reads the Riot Act To Dubious Govt Officials

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has warned government officials to desist from sharp practices as his administration will not spare anyone that is caught in the web of certifying shoddily executed projects.

The governor during the retirement thanksgiving service of the Permanent Secretary/Accountant-General of the Ministry of Finance in the state, Mrs Joy Enwa, in Asaba yesterday said since his administration desires value for every awarded project, they must be executed according to specification.

He said two engineers have been queried for issuing certificates for uncompleted projects. The Governor, who based his warning on the theme of homily by the preacher, titled,

“The choice of a good name”, expressed delight but urged government official to shun actions that could jeopardize their careers.

He said: “This message speaks loudly on what I have been doing in the past one week. The message speaks to civil and public servants because a lot has been happening and I am happy for the choice of the topic.

“After fuel subsidy removal, we paid them transport allowance for three months, we paid promotion arrears of over N5.6 billion and we were also the first to pronounce and pay the new minimum wage.

“But I am very, very angry about what civil servants are doing. Two civil servants have been issued query for issuing certificates for jobs that have not been completed and payments were made.”

