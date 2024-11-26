Oborevwori Reads Riot To Oil Trunk Attackers, Vandals

Share

The Delta State Government has threatened to deal ruthlessly with any oil facility vandal that is caught sabotaging economic advancement in the state.

The warning came after the state government got wind of the vandalization act of the NNPCL/ Chevron Oil facility – the Dibi Abiteye Flow Station in Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

This was as the Chairman of Warri North Local Government Ares, Hon. Festus Ashima, promised a N5 million cash to anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. He condemned in strong terms the vandalism which took place at Bibi Field in Eghoro Ward, in the council area.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, in Asaba yesterday said government at all levels in collaboration with security agencies and Tantita Security services will fish out the perpetrators and make them to face the full wrath of thel law.

He said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori would not fold his arms and watch unscrupulous elements to frustrate his promising M.O.R.E agenda.

The SSG said the Governor has reassured Chevron Nigeria Limited and other oil operating companies of continuous support and commitment to their successful operations in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: