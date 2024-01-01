Oborevwori promises more devt projects

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has promised to focus on his development plan for the state this year. In his 2024 message, he urged residents to continue to remain united, law-abiding, focused and peaceful.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing quality and enhanced service delivery to the people.

Oborevwori said: “I appreciate immensely the unalloyed support and cooperation that our administration has enjoyed from Deltans; this has been a huge source of encouragement and strength to the government.

“I appreciate our collective resolve to continue to live together in peace despite the economic challenges our people are grappling with, especially with fuel subsidy removal.”

He added: “Given our modest strides in the past seven months, I do not doubt that, with the same level of cooperation from the good people of Delta State, we will achieve more in all facets of governance and development in 2024.

“With the amazing support I enjoy from the legislature, the judiciary, the civil service, traditional and religious leaders and my political appointees, I am very optimistic about advancing Delta State in 2024.

“To demonstrate our readiness to hit the ground running in 2024, we are one of the first states in the country to sign our 2024 budget into law, and we are prepared for the onerous task of providing the people with good governance.

“Furthermore, our administration recorded huge milestones in just six months in office with the award of N78 billion contracts for flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion projects in Warri and Effurun area of the state to world-class construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.”