November 26, 2025
November 26, 2025
Oborevwori Presents N1.6trn ‘Budget Of Accelerating The MORE Agenda’ To Delta Assembly

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori on Wednesday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill estimated at ₦1.6 trillion to the Delta State House of Assembly, tagging it the “Budget of Accelerating the MORE Agenda.”

The governor said the proposal is designed to improve living standards and fast-track development across the state.

According to the breakdown, ₦499 billion, representing 30% of the total budget is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while ₦1.166 trillion, 70% is allocated to capital projects aimed at infrastructure development, social services, and economic expansion.

Oborevwori commended the Assembly for its consistent support and partnership in implementing government policies, urging lawmakers to give the appropriation bill speedy consideration.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a Delta State “where no one is left behind.”

