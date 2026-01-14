Oborevwori Presents 65 SUVs To Traditional Rulers In Delta

…Says Monarchs Make Governance Easier, More Effective

In a powerful gesture that underscored the centrality of traditional institutions in governance, Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, presented 65 brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to traditional rulers across the state, describing them as “Tools of service” for guardians of peace and stability.

The presentation, which took place in Government House, Asaba, saw 60 brand new Prados and five Land Cruiser SUVs handed over to the royal fathers for ease of movement.

Governor Oborevwori said the occasion was “a very important and symbolic day in the life of this administration”, noting that the beneficiaries represent “a special class of leaders whose contributions to governance are critical, but often understated.”

Drawing from his grassroots political experience, the Governor emphasised that traditional rulers are far more than custodians of culture.

“They are not merely custodians of our customs, norms and traditions; they are vital intermediaries between government and the people at the grassroots,” he said.

While reaffirming his administration’s irrevocable commitment to building a strong, inclusive economy founded on equity and justice, Governor Oborevwori lauded the traditional rulers for their support.

“I can confidently state that traditional rulers have made governance easier and more effective in Delta State. I commend their unwavering commitment to peace, progress and prosperity,” Oborevwori said.

According to him, royal fathers play a frontline role in mobilising communities, promoting government programmes, resolving disputes, and supporting security agencies, often without expectation of reward.

“Our Royal Fathers are often on the road, responding to government directives, mediating in communal disputes, engaging in peace-building and conflict resolution. They do all these voluntarily and willingly. For this, we are truly grateful,” Oborevwori added.

He explained that the decision to provide rugged SUVs was deliberate, given the rural and difficult terrains in which many traditional rulers operate.

“These vehicles are not luxuries; they are tools of service. What is required is strength, durability and functionality, and that is what these vehicles provide,” the Governor declared.

Governor Oborevwori linked the gesture to his administration’s broader philosophy of inclusive governance under the MORE Agenda, particularly its pillar of Opportunities for All.

He highlighted a wide range of social intervention programmes already implemented by his government, including financial support for over 307,600 vulnerable persons under the DCARES Programme, grants to petty traders and artisans, empowerment of women and youths, and monthly stipends for 10,000 widows across the state.

He also reeled out landmark achievements in workers’ welfare, pension payments, scholarships, bursaries, and financial assistance for Delta indigenes in Nigeria Law Schools.

“From the foregoing, it is clear that every segment of our population has been touched. So, when we turn our attention today to our traditional rulers, it is not out of favouritism, but fairness,” he said.

Governor Oborevwori, “You have not stressed me. You have not made demands. Wherever I go in your domains, I receive warmth, culture and cooperation. This gesture today is from the heart”.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, said the presentation of the vehicles to traditional rulers was a clear and practical demonstration of the Oborevwori administration’s respect for traditional institutions in the state, adding that the government’s gesture was in appreciation of the vital role they (traditional rulers) play in ensuring peace, unity, and stability across the state.

In his welcome remarks, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, who outlined the various developmental strides of Oborevwori’s administration across different sectors of the state, noted that Delta State was being governed with empathy, foresight, and a deep commitment to the collective welfare of its people.

Speaking separately during the ceremony, the Obi of Owa, HRM, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor (JP); the Ovie of Uvwie, HRM, Emmanuel Sideso Abe l and the Pere of Ogulagha, HRM, Elder Capt. King Joseph I. Timiyan (JP) expressed profound appreciation to the Governor for the gesture, adding that the car gift would go a long way in enhancing their efficiency in the discharge of their traditional roles.

Chairman of the Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Major General Felix Mujakperuo (Rtd.), Orhue I, in a vote of thanks, described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s presentation of 65 SUVs to traditional rulers as a timely and deeply symbolic intervention that strengthens grassroots governance and peace-building across the state.

He said mobility remains central to the effective discharge of traditional rulers’ responsibilities, stressing that “a vehicle is not just a means of transportation to a traditional ruler; it is a symbol of authority and service.”

The council of traditional rulers chairman assured the Governor of the unwavering support of the traditional institution, describing royal fathers as custodians of culture and natural partners of government at the grassroots.