Oborevwori Preaches Love, Unity, Christ-Like Living At Christmas

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated with Deltans on the celebration of Christmas 2025, urging them to embrace love, unity and Christ-like living as the foundation for peaceful coexistence and sustainable development in the state.

In his Christmas message, issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori encouraged residents to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, compassion and selfless service exemplified by Jesus Christ, while renewing their commitment to building a harmonious society.

The governor commended the people of Delta State for their resilience, unity and steadfast support, noting that their cooperation has been instrumental to the progress achieved so far.

He described the yuletide season as a time for thanksgiving and renewed hope, assuring residents that his administration remains committed to delivering good governance and inclusive development in line with the MORE Agenda.

Governor Oborevwori highlighted significant achievements over the past two years, particularly in infrastructure development, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, agriculture and security.

He cited ongoing construction of major roads and flyovers, improvements in primary and secondary healthcare facilities, and sustained investment in human capital development as evidence of his administration’s dedication to enhancing the wellbeing of the people.

He also acknowledged progress in workers’ welfare, peacebuilding efforts and social intervention programmes supporting vulnerable groups, including widows, women and youths, stressing that these initiatives have promoted stability and stimulated economic activity across the state.

Looking ahead, the governor disclosed that the 2026 Delta State budget has been designed to further improve living conditions.

He said the budget prioritises infrastructure expansion, job creation, education, healthcare, agriculture and youth empowerment to drive sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

“The 2026 budget consolidates our gains and addresses the pressing needs of our people. It reflects our commitment to improving the quality of life of Deltans and ensuring that development reaches every part of the state,” he stated.

Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his pledge to remain focused on people-oriented policies, programmes and projects, assuring that no community will be left behind in the state government’s development efforts.

He urged residents to continue supporting his administration and to uphold peace, tolerance and unity, noting that collective effort is essential to achieving Delta State’s long-term development plans.

While wishing residents a joyful Christmas celebration, the governor prayed for a peaceful and prosperous New Year and expressed confidence that Delta State would witness greater progress and economic opportunities in the years ahead.

“Christmas reminds us of the power of hope and the triumph of light over darkness. As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, let us work together to build a stronger and more prosperous Delta State for present and future generations,” the statement added.