Oborevwori praises military for fight against oil theft

Delta State Governor Oborevwori has praised the military for the fight against oil theft and other crimes. He spoke during the 2023 Combined West African Social Activities (WASA) for 63 Brigade Headquarters and 181 Amphibious Battalion new Barracks in Alifikede in Agbor.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads) Charles Aniagwu, said the 63 Brigade and 181 Amphibious Battalion have given a good account of themselves in the true spirit of WASA. He said: “2023 was an eventful year characterized by challenges and successes. “Worthy of note is the gallant performance and sacrifice of the personnel towards the fight against oil theft, sundry crimes and the successful conduct of the 2023 General elections among other operations and assignments.”

He traced the tradition of WASA back to the days of the Royal West African Frontier Force when troops and their families came together at the end of the year to socialise and celebrate the achievements of their formations or units. Oborevwori urged the Commander of the 63 Brigade Asaba, Brig.-Gen. S. Aliyu; the Commanding Of ficer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion Agbor, Lt. Col. A. N. Abubakar and their officers to remain loyal and committed to their duties and pledged the continued support of his administration.