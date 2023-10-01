Oborevwori: Poor FG Roads Cause Of Tanker Explosion, Deaths In Delta

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has attributed the tragic tanker accident and subsequent explosion that claimed several lives on Sunday along the Warri-Benin expressway to the deplorable condition of federal roads in the state.

Governor Oborevwori stated this on Sunday in his condolence message to the families of the victims of the sad incident.

As earlier reported by Sunday Telegraph a tragic accident occurred at the Koko junction in the Warri-Benin expressway on Sunday, resulting in the burning of no less than twenty individuals due to a tanker explosion.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Oborevwori in a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

He, however, blamed the Federal Government and urged them to take swift action in repairing and improving the condition of the roads.

He said: “In the early hours of today, we got information that an explosion occurred at Koko junction along the Warri-Benin expressway.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with families of the victims who lost their lives to the inferno.

“This sad incident would have been avoided if the Federal Government had lived up to their responsibility of maintaining their roads.

“While I mourn the deceased, I use this medium to reiterate my earlier call on the Federal Government to save the lives of our people from these harrowing experiences.

“I also use this medium to advise our people to refrain from the dangerous act of scooping fuel from a fallen tanker because of the highly inflammable nature of the product”.