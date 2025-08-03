Oborevwori Pledges To Serve Deltans According To God’s Will

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his commitment to serving the people of Delta in line with God’s will, while calling for prayers and continued support from citizens to ensure the success of his administration.

The Governor made this known during a service at Heroes of Faith Ministries, Ughelli, in Ughelli North Local Government Area, where he worshipped on Sunday. His presence at the church came as a surprise even to his aides underscoring his intention to seek spiritual guidance in humility.

“I told our Lord Bishop that when I would come, I would come unannounced,” Oborevwori revealed. “I am here today to listen to the word of God.”

Expressing gratitude to the church leadership, the Governor thanked Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi for his bold support during the 2023 election, despite facing backlash.

“People criticized you and called you a betrayer because you followed God and openly supported me,” the Governor noted, acknowledging the Bishop’s unwavering stand.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure projects as a testament to his administration’s commitment, Oborevwori pointed to the flyover construction at Otovwodo Junction in Ughelli as one of many impactful developments.

“When you speak now, you will say, ‘the person God led me to support brought this flyover,’ and people will respect you more because you did the right thing,” he added.

Governor Oborevwori emphasized that his government, under the MORE agenda, remains focused on delivering development and improving the lives of all Deltans.

“We will continue to serve you according to God’s will. Pray for us, especially those of us in power, so we are not distracted,” he appealed.

In his remarks, Bishop Kingsley Enakirerhi praised the Governor for his inclusive leadership, describing him as a detribalized Deltan with a clear passion for progress.

The Bishop commended Oborevwori’s “result-oriented leadership,” citing the rapid infrastructural development across the three senatorial districts and the Governor’s ability to match words with action.

“The recently approved flyover project and other road constructions in Ughelli have brought joy to our people,” he said. “You have silenced your critics with visible achievements.”

He also praised the leadership of Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo.

Delivering a sermon titled “Living for Christ,” Bishop Enakirerhi urged the congregation to repent and turn away from wickedness, calling for genuine transformation through faith.

He offered prayers for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, seeking divine guidance and blessings as they continue their service to the nation and Delta State.