Oborevwori Pledges Partnership With NDDC, Chevron On Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos Road Project

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL) on the ambitious Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos Road and Bridges project, describing it as a transformative infrastructure initiative that will unlock economic potential in the state’s coastal communities.

Speaking during the inauguration of the NDDC State Office in Warri, Governor Oborevwori disclosed plans to convene a tripartite meeting between the Delta State Government, NDDC, and Chevron to chart a clear roadmap for the project’s commencement.

He emphasized his government’s determination to execute large-scale infrastructure projects that would have lasting socio-economic impact across the state.

“Delta State is ready to partner with the NDDC and Chevron to deliver this project. We are not afraid to take on big projects. I was born and raised here, I know what is needed, and I say again, we are ready,” Oborevwori said.

The Governor noted that the partnership would not only fast-track project delivery but also strengthen inter-agency collaboration for sustainable regional development.

He further assured that his administration would maintain an open-door policy to attract meaningful partnerships capable of delivering tangible progress to the people of Delta State.

“By the first week of next month, we will invite the management of Chevron and other relevant stakeholders for talks on how to move forward with the road.

As a government, we will continue to support partnerships, whether regional or national to ensure that development is visible and felt in every community,” he added.

Governor Oborevwori reiterated his commitment to accountability, transparency, and cost-effective service delivery, describing the Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos–Ugborodo corridor as a strategic investment in economic connectivity and peacebuilding across the state’s riverine areas.

According to a summary of the project plan, the Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos–Ugborodo Road and Bridges will cover 70.76 kilometres, starting from Ughoton/Omadino near the Opumami canal and ending at Ogidigben–Ugborodo (Tank Farm).

The alignment includes a 66.54km main route, a 4.22km spur to Kokodiagbene, and 29 bridges connecting key oil-bearing and coastal communities in Warri South and Warri South-West LGAs.

When completed, the project is expected to boost socio-economic activities, enhance security response, improve inter-community relations, and provide direct road access to vital oil and gas facilities, including Chevron’s Escravos Export Terminal.

Governor Oborevwori’s renewed call for partnership underscores his administration’s determination to deliver on the “MORE” Agenda, positioning the Omadino–Okerenkoko–Escravos Road as one of the signature infrastructure legacies of his tenure.