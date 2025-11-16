Oborevwori Pledges Partnership With Church, Other Faith-based Institutions

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to partner with the Church and other faith-based institutions in promoting peace, moral guidance, and social transformation across the State. Governor Oborevwori made the pledged at the dedication of the Isoko Christian House in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, on Friday, noted that the Isoko Christian House, which is a sanctuary of unity, worship and purpose, was also a living testimony to the enduring faith, resilience, and collective vision of the Isoko Christian body.

The Governor, who was represented by the Delta State Commissioner for Special Duties (Government House), Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, said the Isoko Christian House stands as a triumph of faith and cooperation and the fruit of the tireless efforts of the Isoko Christian Leaders Forum, the Isoko Christian Association of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria, who all came together, not only to build a house of prayer, but a symbol of harmony, strength and hope for generations to come.