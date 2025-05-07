Oborevwori Pays Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Abuja

Share

Following the defection of Delta State governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the governor at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the governor arrived at the State House at approximately 3:45 p.m. and thereafter had his first official engagement with the President since his recent high-profile defection.

READ ALSO

It would be recalled that Oborevwori, a former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, was a key figure in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before making headlines on April 23 when he led a dramatic political shift in the state.

Alongside his predecessor, former PDP vice presidential candidate Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, Oborevwori formally joined the APC after a strategic meeting held in Asaba.

Days after the governor and the PDP in the oil-rich state were officially received into the APC, some members of the House of Representatives from the state announced their movement into the leading party

Share