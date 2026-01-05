Oborevwori Pays Condolence Visit To Nwaoboshi, Nuel Ojei Families

…Says Delta Has Lost Rare Leaders

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has described the deaths of former Senator and political leader, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, and elder statesman, industrialist and community leader, Chief Emmanuel Nuel Ojei, as painful losses that have created significant gaps in Delta State, particularly Delta North, Oshimili North and Aniocha North Local Government Areas.

Governor Oborevwori made the remarks on Monday, during separate condolence visits to the families of the deceased, where he paid glowing tributes to their legacies, describing them as bold, principled, and selfless leaders whose impacts would be difficult to replace.

During his visit to the family of the late Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, fondly called “The Oracle,” the governor said the former lawmaker’s death came as a rude shock, noting that they had spoken only a few days before his passing.

“I received the sad news with a rude shock because I spoke with him just a few days earlier. We discussed some development issues. I never imagined he would leave us so soon,” Oborevwori lamented.

He described Nwaoboshi as a courageous and outspoken leader who stood firmly by his convictions.

“If he was with you, he was fully with you; if not, he would tell you plainly. People like him are very few,” the governor said.

Oborevwori recalled their long relationship dating back to 2006 during the agitation for equity and power rotation in Delta State, particularly the push for Delta North to produce a governor at the time.

“He was very courageous as a party chairman and a strong voice for equity. Once he believed in a cause, you could not slow him down,” he said.

The governor noted that he was consoled by the fact that some lingering issues dear to the late Senator, including the Guinea House matter, were resolved before his death.

“It is not about how long one lives but the impact made. Senator Nwaoboshi made a tremendous impact, raised people, and served the state with passion. There is truly a big vacuum in Delta North,” he added.

He extended condolences to the widow, Dr Mrs. Judith Nwaoboshi, the Nwaoboshi family, the political family, the people of Delta North, and the Anioma nation, assuring them of the state government’s support.

Responding on behalf of the family, Elder Emmanuel Nwaoboshi thanked the governor for the visit, describing it as a source of comfort, and assured him of the family’s prayers and continued support.

In a similar vein, Governor Oborevwori, during a condolence visit to Issele-Uku in Aniocha North Local Government Area, mourned the passing of Chief Nuel Ojei, describing him as one of the finest leaders produced by the area.

The governor commiserated with the widow, Mrs Vivian Ojei, her children, and the entire Ojei family, noting that Aniocha North was a local government he held in high esteem because of the quality of leaders it had produced.

“Each time I came to this house, I went straight to see him. He was a very patient, wise, and thoughtful man who always offered guidance and support,” Oborevwori said.

He recalled how Chief Ojei maintained regular contact with him, offering counsel even after he became governor, and described the deceased as a man who lived a fulfilled and impactful life, respected within and outside the country.

“When I was contesting, I came here to consult him. He was always patient, very smart, and always kept in touch. His passing is a great loss to all of us,” the governor lamented.

Governor Oborevwori assured the family of the support of the Delta State Government and prayed for peace and unity in Aniocha North as the community prepares for the burial of the late elder statesman.

Responding on behalf of the family, Mr Nicholas Ojei, Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Governor and son of the deceased, thanked the governor for the visit, describing it as deeply comforting.

“Daddy held you very close to his heart; you were special to him,” he said, adding that his late father was a man of uncommon generosity who helped many people quietly without seeking recognition.

He pledged they would uphold their father’s legacy and continue to serve diligently while appealing for prayers and support ahead of the burial.

“This loss came suddenly, but we believe he has fulfilled his assignment on earth. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he concluded.