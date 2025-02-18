Oborevwori Orders Facelift Master-Plan For Asaba Capital, Warri Territory

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the acceleration of the transformational agenda for the Asaba capital territory to receive a facelift and the development under his MORE agenda.

The Director-General of the Asaba Capital Territory Development Agency, Chief Patrick Ukah, supported by his Warri, Uvwie and Environs counterpart, Prince Godwin Ejinyere in Asaba said the Governor had directed that all major roads in Asaba, Warri and environs should be given their desired facelift.

Ukah said the Governor who had been committed to the payment of the counterpart funding for ecological funding, has stepped up construction master-plan to open up all cut-off areas, including the controversial Amachai, within the Okpanam town, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, to actualize the scope of the capital territory.

“All the roads we are doing are not for political patronage. The Governor has directed that we identify all bad roads within the capital territory, including gullies and cut off roads within Okpanam, and make sure they wear a new look.”

