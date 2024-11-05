Oborevwori Orders Crackdown On Ghost Workers

Share

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered the Head of Service (HoS) Reginald Bayoko and the Accountant General of the state to fish out ghost workers on the payroll.

Bayoko said some workers have been fraudulently drawing salaries from the coffers of the state without performing duties.

He said the names of those who went on leave or travelled abroad but have refused to come back would be deleted from the payroll.

He said over 80,000 workers, including 45,000 public civil servants, would be thoroughly investigated. Bayoko, who was the special guest of honour at the 14th Journalist Hang out program in Asaba, said only those who genuinely applied for Leave of Absence and adhered to its provisions would be spared.

The HoS stressed the need for collective responsibility in fighting the menace. He condemned the conspiracy between heads of parastatals and those involved in the practice, maintaining that a civil servant couldn’t abscond for months without notice.

He said: “No member of staff can just disappear from work without people taking notes both at the workplace and at home.” He said the salary of anyone found guilty should be seized particularly those that have left the country.

Share

Please follow and like us: